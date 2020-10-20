Denmark: Submarine murderer Peter Madsen attempts prison break with “bomb”

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Convicted Danish murderer Peter Madsen has been surrounded by local police after attempting to escape from Herstedvester Prison on Tuesday, where he is still serving a life sentence for the murder of Kim Wall in 2017.

Footage shows a cordoned-off road where police have surrounded the fugitive. Madsen had reportedly started his escape by threatening prison guards with a “pistol-like object.” He also claimed to have a bomb according to local reports.

Madsen, an inventor and minor celebrity in Denmark, was convicted of the murder of 30-year-old Swedish journalist Wall in 2018. She had been writing an article about him and his inventions while travelling on his submarine when she was killed.

Madsen eventually admitted to dismembering her body and dumping her in the sea after originally claiming that he had dropped her off on shore and did not know what happened to her.

