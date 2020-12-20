-
Different paths to China – Macau and Hong Kong – why? | Inside Story - 2 hours ago
-
Drones fly in formation for stunning light show at Wuhan e-sports carnival - 3 hours ago
-
Israel: Health workers receive first jabs as mass COVID vaccination kicks off - 4 hours ago
-
Armenia: Opposition supporters march through Yerevan in memory of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict victims - 4 hours ago
-
Germany: Frigate “Hamburg” returns after control mission of UN arms embargo against Libya - 4 hours ago
-
Israel: Jerusalem locals react to Netanyahu getting COVID vaccine - 4 hours ago
-
Netanyahu gets COVID vaccine, starts Israel roll-out - 4 hours ago
-
South Africa: Uproar over violence against foreign truck drivers - 5 hours ago
-
Germany: Massive police presence prevents Querdenken demo in Leipzig - 6 hours ago
-
Europe’s week: Vaccine approval close while Brexit talks still too close to call - 6 hours ago
Deploying 5G will lead to spike in CO2 emissions, French climate council warns
Rolling out 5G technology could lead to a sharp increase in power consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, a report published by France’s High Council on Climate warns.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en