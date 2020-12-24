-
‘No exit’ from pandemic if vaccines are rejected: EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel - 30 mins ago
-
Breaking the echo chamber: Divisions, culture wars and how to end them - 34 mins ago
-
Trump pardons ex-campaign chief Manafort, associate Roger Stone - 2 hours ago
-
Despite COVID ban on UK travel ending, truck drivers still stuck - 2 hours ago
-
Brexit: Concerns over economic fallout in the Netherlands - 2 hours ago
-
Meet the tour guide who is bringing Berlin to locked down travellers - 2 hours ago
-
Red cross sees surge in volunteers globally due to pandemic, but drop in Belgium - 3 hours ago
-
Explainer: How the new Covid-19 vaccines work - 3 hours ago
-
On the brink of a Brexit deal 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 3 hours ago
-
Belgium fruit producers fear Brexit impact - 4 hours ago
Despite COVID ban on UK travel ending, truck drivers still stuck
Thousands of truck drivers stranded at the English port of Dover are struggling to get coronavirus tests, so they can cross into France and get home in time for Christmas.
On Wednesday, French authorities eased a ban on arrivals from the UK, where a more contagious form of COVID-19 has been spreading.
But the drivers say the situation has been badly handled.
Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports from Dover, the UK.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Dover #COVID19