Despite COVID ban on UK travel ending, truck drivers still stuck

Thousands of truck drivers stranded at the English port of Dover are struggling to get coronavirus tests, so they can cross into France and get home in time for Christmas.

On Wednesday, French authorities eased a ban on arrivals from the UK, where a more contagious form of COVID-19 has been spreading.

But the drivers say the situation has been badly handled.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports from Dover, the UK.

