Despite pandemic, Italian island of Lampedusa faces influx of migrants

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s back to business as usual for human traffickers in Africa. The number of overcrowded migrant boats making the dangerous trip across the Mediterranean continues to grow. For many of them, the destination is the Italian island of Lampedusa, seen as a gateway to Europe. Over the past few weeks the number of boats arriving on the island has multiplied, creating an untenable situation for local authorities. Our correspondents report.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en