Destruction of the Amazon: Brazil’s Chief Raoni takes Bolsonaro to ICC

Brazil’s Raoni Metuktire is one of the main leaders in the struggle to stop the ongoing destruction of the Amazon rainforest. He is 92 years old, has survived Covid-19 and is now ready for a fresh battle. Chief Raoni is heading up a coalition of indigenous communities that have taken Jair Bolsonaro to the International Criminal Court, accusing the Brazilian president of crimes against humanity for killing indigenous people and destroying their land. Our correspondents travelled to Raoni’s village to meet him and bring you this report.

