-
Russia: Navalny”s ally says she”s detained for violating “sanitary rules” during protest - 29 mins ago
-
LIVE: Protesters rally in Yerevan against PM Pashinyan - 37 mins ago
-
Destruction of the Amazon: Brazil’s Chief Raoni takes Bolsonaro to ICC - 50 mins ago
-
LIVE: MFA spokesperson Maria Zakharova holds her weekly briefing - about 1 hour ago
-
From vaccine creation to trepidation: France’s struggle with anti-vaxxers - 2 hours ago
-
UN calls for help in Madagascar hunger crisis remain unanswered | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
Navalny: Police detain brother, search home ahead of new protests - 2 hours ago
-
COVID-19 crisis: Italians find new way to reconnect elderly with families - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: Court hears appeal against Navalny’s detention - 2 hours ago
-
Bernie Sanders mitten meme raises big bucks for charity - 2 hours ago
Destruction of the Amazon: Brazil’s Chief Raoni takes Bolsonaro to ICC
Brazil’s Raoni Metuktire is one of the main leaders in the struggle to stop the ongoing destruction of the Amazon rainforest. He is 92 years old, has survived Covid-19 and is now ready for a fresh battle. Chief Raoni is heading up a coalition of indigenous communities that have taken Jair Bolsonaro to the International Criminal Court, accusing the Brazilian president of crimes against humanity for killing indigenous people and destroying their land. Our correspondents travelled to Raoni’s village to meet him and bring you this report.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en