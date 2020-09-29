Diamonds are forever: In Hong Kong, there’s burial, cremation, or becoming a gem

IN THE PAPERS – Tuesday, 29.09.2020: We take a look at an increasingly popular and frugal trend in Hong Kong: being turned into a gem, instead of being buried. We also discuss how the American press is covering the run-up to the first presidential debate. Finally, we find out why a gift to Britain’s Prince George is creating a fuss.

