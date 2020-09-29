-
Spared in spring, Bordeaux now a disease red zone - 6 mins ago
USA: Aerial firefighters battle rapidly growing, uncontained Glass Fire - 7 mins ago
Analysis: Trump and Biden hope for killer blow at first debate - 9 mins ago
Latin America faces threat of unrest over COVID-19 economic damage - 9 mins ago
Trump and Biden to outline competing visions in first debate - 19 mins ago
In India, Covid-19 pushes poorest children into work - 27 mins ago
French telcos bid on rights to 5G network - 42 mins ago
Ocean pollution: scientists create enzyme that breaks down plastic - 46 mins ago
France begins auction of 5G frequencies to major mobile operators - 56 mins ago
Diamonds are forever: In Hong Kong, there’s burial, cremation, or becoming a gem - about 1 hour ago
Diamonds are forever: In Hong Kong, there’s burial, cremation, or becoming a gem
IN THE PAPERS – Tuesday, 29.09.2020: We take a look at an increasingly popular and frugal trend in Hong Kong: being turned into a gem, instead of being buried. We also discuss how the American press is covering the run-up to the first presidential debate. Finally, we find out why a gift to Britain’s Prince George is creating a fuss.
