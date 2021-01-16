-
Diana Trujillo: From Colombia to Mars | Talk to Al Jazeera
We often hear people say: “The sky is the limit.”
But some choose to chase their dreams far beyond that.
One of them is NASA’s aerospace engineer Diana Trujillo.
At just 17, Diana packed her bags and, without speaking any English and only $300 in her pocket, migrated to the United States.
Trujillo is now a lead engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
But how did she get there? And how has her journey as an immigrant influenced her work?
NASA’s aerospace engineer Diana Trujillo talks to Al Jazeera.
