Diego Maradona 1960-2020: Soccer superstar buried in private ceremony

Huge crowds bade a grief-filled farewell to #Argentina’s favourite son Diego #Maradona before the #football legend was buried on the outskirts of Buenos Aires after a chaotic public wake. The 1986 World Cup winner widely regarded as one of the greatest players in history was laid to rest on Thursday after a ceremony attended by family and close friends in the Bella Vista cemetery. FRANCE 24’s Declan McGarvey has more.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en