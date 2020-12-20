-
Different paths to China – Macau and Hong Kong – why? | Inside Story
A former Portuguese colony, Macau, has marked 21-years since its return to China.
It was agreed in 1999 the territory would be governed under the one country, two systems rule, as is the case with Hong Kong
But this is where the similarity between the two ends.
Many people in Hong Kong criticize China for undermining freedoms which were meant to be guaranteed for 50 years when it was handed back by the UK.
Macau has remained largely unaffected by the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.
Beijing has hailed it as a role model for how the political system works.
