Directors of Gamaleya and Vector research centres take part in Valdai Club annual meeting in Moscow

The director of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintsburg, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev and the director of the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology VECTOR, Rinat Maksutov, take part in the 17th Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club as participants of a special session in Moscow, on Wednesday, October 21.

Recently, Russia has registered its second coronavirus vaccine, called ‘EpiVacCorona,’ while a mass vaccination programme could reportedly start before the end of the year.

The main topic of the Club meeting this year is: “The lessons of the pandemic and the new agenda: How to turn the world crisis into an opportunity for the world.”