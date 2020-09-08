Disabled and special needs children still on sidelines of French education system

More than six million students have just gone back to school in France. However, some pupils find themselves left behind because of their disability or a lack of vacancies in specialised schools. A leading French organisation providing support to parents of disabled and special needs children has now launched a campaign to help this issue gain visibility and public support. Our team reports.

