Disabled people: Disregarded during the coronavirus pandemic? | COVID-19 Special
How has Covid-19 affected the diverse group of disabled people and what can be done to make sure their needs aren’t neglected?
People with disabilities are used to facing obstacles. As a group, they often struggle to access tailored education and are more likely to fall into poverty. Yet – their experience is far more widespread than you might think: 15 % of the global population has some form of a disability. As people age, the experience becomes more common. Nearly half of those over 60 are disabled. Among children, it’s 10%.
For many – especially in developing nations – the pandemic has made things all the more challenging. Over-stretched healthcare systems and lockdowns mean many of the services they rely on day-to-day have disappeared.
