Disabled people: Disregarded during the coronavirus pandemic? | COVID-19 Special

How has Covid-19 affected the diverse group of disabled people and what can be done to make sure their needs aren’t neglected?

People with disabilities are used to facing obstacles. As a group, they often struggle to access tailored education and are more likely to fall into poverty. Yet – their experience is far more widespread than you might think: 15 % of the global population has some form of a disability. As people age, the experience becomes more common. Nearly half of those over 60 are disabled. Among children, it’s 10%.

For many – especially in developing nations – the pandemic has made things all the more challenging. Over-stretched healthcare systems and lockdowns mean many of the services they rely on day-to-day have disappeared.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dwnews

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Covid19 #Coronavirus #Marginalisation