Divided America: How the race between Trump and Biden has split the country

Any US presidential election is bound to divide people – – but it seems the country is more polarised than ever in 2020.

From Black Lives Matter to the Abortion debate, very few voters are undecided.

Many fear that the results of this election could spark unrest — and even violence.

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:

Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us

#Euronews

#EuronewsLive

#EuronewsTonight