Share
0 0 0 0

Divided States of America I Fly On The Wall

6 hours ago

More than 72 million Americans voted Republican, while more than 80 million went Democrat.

Can a country this split move forward, together?

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/
#US_Elections_2020
#Al_Jazeera_English

Leave a Comment