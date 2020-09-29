Do Trump’s personal debts pose a risk to the US’ national security? | DW News

US Democrats went on the attack on Monday after a report by The New York Times (NYT) revealed that President Donald Trump paid little to no income tax in recent years and held large amounts of debt. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Donald Trump’s debts were a “national security” issue. If it involved different countries, she said, they could hold leverage over the president. “To me this is a national security question,” she said. “It’s so strange that in 2017, the president paid $750 in federal taxes, and he paid over $300,000 in taxes to other countries.”

Trump dismissed the NYT report as “fake news” and tweeted that he had paid “many millions of dollars in taxes” but was entitled to depreciation and tax credits and was “extremely under-leveraged” in terms of his debt and assets.

