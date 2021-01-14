Donald Trump impeached for ‘inciting’ US Capitol riot

The US House of Representatives, including 10 Republican legislators, has impeached President Donald Trump for “inciting” an insurrection over last week’s violence at the Capitol building in Washington, DC.

Trump is now the first US president in history to be impeached twice.

The House resolution, which passed by a vote of 232-197 on Wednesday states that Trump’s speech incited the rioters who stormed the building to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Washington, DC, the US.

