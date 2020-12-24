-
REPLAY: Post-Brexit trade agreement ‘a good deal for the whole of Europe’, UK’s Johnson says - 2 hours ago
-
‘It is mostly what we were expecting’: EU, UK reach an agreement on Brexit - 2 hours ago
-
REPLAY: Brexit deal “fair, balanced and right”, EU’s von der Leyen says - 2 hours ago
-
REPLAY: EU’s Barnier says Brexit deal a relief, “clock no longer ticking” - 2 hours ago
-
UK parliament to vote on post-Brexit trade deal on Dec. 30 - 2 hours ago
-
Larry the Downing Street cat is so over waiting for Brexit | DW News - 4 hours ago
-
Orthodox priest sets two world powerlifting records in Russia - 4 hours ago
-
Post-Brexit deal: What will happen to British in Spain? - 4 hours ago
-
‘It’s our turn!’ French youths unite against anti-Semitism, racism - 4 hours ago
-
LIVE: Russian MFA spokesperson Maria Zakharova to hold her weekly briefing - 4 hours ago
Dover slowly clearing lorry queues after France relaxes UK blockade
At least 6,000 vehicles are still queuing around the port of Dover waiting to get to France.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/12/24/dover-slowly-clearing-lorry-queues-after-france-relaxes-uk-blockade
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#WebDigitalStories