Dozens arrested in sweeping Hong Kong crackdown

Dozens of Hong Kong opposition politicians and activists have been arrested under the territory’s national security law and accused of “subversion” over the primaries Democrats held last July to choose their candidates for legislative elections that were eventually postponed.

Police confirmed 53 people between the ages of 23 and 64 had been detained in the raids, which began in the early morning on Wednesday and are the biggest crackdown so far under a security law that was imposed by Beijing on June 30.

Al Jazeera’s Adrian Brown reports from Hong Kong.

