-
Mass graves unearth horror of Libya war - 5 hours ago
-
Dozens arrested in sweeping Hong Kong crackdown - 5 hours ago
-
North Korea leader makes rare admission of economic failure - 5 hours ago
-
UK: Police van reportedly carrying Assange arrives in London court - 5 hours ago
-
Live outside London court as Assange full bail application submitted - 5 hours ago
-
Georgia Senate runoff: Warnock makes history with Senate win as Dems near majority - 5 hours ago
-
WHO virus mission blunted as China refuses team entry - 5 hours ago
-
Hong Kong crackdown: Over 50 pro-democracy activists and politicians arrested - 5 hours ago
-
UK: “92-year-old” man arrested outside London court as Assange denied bail - 5 hours ago
-
LIVE: UK PM Johnson delivers statement on COVID-19 restrictions to Parliament - 5 hours ago
Dozens arrested in sweeping Hong Kong crackdown
Dozens of Hong Kong opposition politicians and activists have been arrested under the territory’s national security law and accused of “subversion” over the primaries Democrats held last July to choose their candidates for legislative elections that were eventually postponed.
Police confirmed 53 people between the ages of 23 and 64 had been detained in the raids, which began in the early morning on Wednesday and are the biggest crackdown so far under a security law that was imposed by Beijing on June 30.
Al Jazeera’s Adrian Brown reports from Hong Kong.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #HongKong #China