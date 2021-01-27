Dozens injured in Covid-19 lockdown protests in Lebanon’s Tripoli

Overnight clashes in northern #Lebanon between security forces and demonstrators angered by a #coronavirus #lockdown injured at least 45 people, the Lebanese Red Cross said on Wednesday. At least nine of the injured were treated in hospital following rolling scuffles in the main northern city of #Tripoli, the Red Cross said.

