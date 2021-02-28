-
Dozens of Hong Kong activists charged with ‘subversion’ | DW News
Hong Kong police have charged dozens of prominent pro-democracy activists with “subversion.” This is the single largest enforcement of Beijing’s sweeping new national security law. The activists were arrested after being ordered to report to local police stations. It’s the latest in the crackdown on democratic opposition in the territory. A group of more than 50 activists was initially arrested earlier this year after they helped organize an unofficial primary vote last July to nominate opposition candidates. The mock vote came weeks after China drafted the new security law.
