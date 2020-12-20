-
Drones fly in formation for stunning light show at Wuhan e-sports carnival
Drones filled the sky in formation for a stunning light show in Wuhan, on Saturday, as part of the 2020 Wuhan E-sports Tourism Carnival. The show was part of a wider series of events planned to take place until the 26th of December.
The light show promoted the massively multiplayer online (MMO) Dungeon & Fighter (DNF), known in Western countries as Dungeon Fighter Online. The festival held tournaments for the game which is highly popular in China, with some estimates suggesting it has a user base of over 3 million users.
“The show is gorgeous and portrays a message from the city: ‘be the first one to do something’. This can inspire citizens in Wuhan. Even though I don’t play the game, I can feel the atmosphere,” said one resident.
Wuhan was the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, and the first city to enter a strict lockdown as the outbreak reached epidemic proportions. Though festival-goers were all seen wearing masks, life has largely returned to normal in the city in recent months.
