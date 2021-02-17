Share
Dutch Covid-19 curfew upheld temporarily after legal setback

6 hours ago

Appellate judges ruled on Tuesday that a night-time curfew would remain in place in the Netherlands pending a government appeal of a lower-court ruling that found the measure lacked a legal basis.

