Ecuador: Presidential candidate Lasso holds final rally in Guayaquil

Presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso took to the streets of the port city Guayaquil to close his presidential campaign, on Thursday.

The leader of the conservative Creating Opportunities (CREO) party spoke prior to the parade, underlining his commitment to creating jobs, “I reaffirm our proposal on working to create 2 million jobs. Those 700,000 lost because of the pandemic and 1.3 million because of a bad administration.”

“Together we can pull Ecuador forward, we can not allow a country governed by the National Liberation Army from Colombia, irregular groups, and worst with dedollarisation,” he added.

The elections are set to take place on Sunday February 7, incumbent President Lenin Moreno is not seeking reelection, having beaten Lasso in 2017. Polls suggest that Andres Arauz and Lasso will likely face a run-off election in April.

