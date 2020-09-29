Ecuador: Protesters swarm Quito streets demanding decriminalisation of abortion

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Quito on Monday to call for the government to decriminalise abortion.

Hundreds of women from several activist groups marched through the streets of Ecuador’s capital city to demand safe and legal abortion in the country and criticising the church’s relationship with the government.

“This has been the worst government in history, during all these years of democracy we have had. This government sold us to the IMF for millions and millions, after we already paid a debt. It sold us to the bank. It has taken away from us subsidies, health, education. It has taken all from us, has taken so much that October (last year’s unrest) will come back, and we will take the streets with more strength,” said one protester at the scene where protesters were seen spray-painting buildings confronting police and setting fire to statues.

Last October, Ecuador was plunged into a wave of protests amid social discontent over a series of economic adjustment measures, including the elimination of fuel subsidies, in agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to obtain million-dollar loans.

