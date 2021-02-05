Egypt: Al-Ahly fans react to team”s win in Club World Cup game

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Dozens of Al-Ahly fans gathered today in Cairo on Thursday to watch their team’s first match in the Club World Cup championship in Qatar.

Fans were seen gathering at a cafe to watch and cheer on their team as it faced off with Qatari club al-Duhail.

Al-Ahly succeeded in winning its first match against al-Duhail, and will move on to face Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the tournament.

