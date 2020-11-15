-
Egypt: Coffins and statues dating back 2,500 years unveiled in Saqqara Necropolis
Egyptian officials unveiled nearly 100 recently discovered sarcophagi and 40 gilded statues in Saqqara, south of Cairo, on Saturday.
The artefacts date back more than 2,500 years ago to the Late Period (664-332BC) and the Ptolemaic dynasty that ruled Egypt from around 320BC to about 30BC.
Archaeologists could be seen opening one of the coffins, before carrying out an X-ray scan over the well-preserved mummy found inside.
“After investigating with the scanner, we’ve found it’s a male, with age between 40 to 42 [years old], without any diseases, it’s a normal death,” said Mohamed El-Seaidy, member of the Egyptian archaeological mission.
The mummy, the sealed coffins and the statues were displayed in a makeshift exhibit next to the Pyramid of Djoser, Egypt’s oldest pyramid.
*SOUNDBITES*
SOT, Mohamed El-Seaidy, Member of the Egyptian archaeological mission: “We are here for announcing about one hundred sealed coffins, and we opened or unveiled one in front of the media to scan it. And a big surprise after we scanned it, it’s a very well preserved mummy, covered with cartonage, decorated cartonage. After investigating with the scanner, we’ve found it’s a male, with age between 40 to 42 [years old], without any diseases, it’s a normal death.”
SOT, Mostafa Waziri, Secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities of Egypt: “[First] we found the coffins in perfect condition of preservation; number two, the colours almost intact; number three, that most of the coffins were well gilded, cartonage in perfect condition of preservation.”
