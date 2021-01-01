Egypt: Impressive fireworks let off above Tahya Misr Bridge in Cairo marking arrival of 2021

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Impressive fireworks were let off above the Tahya Misr Bridge in Cairo as Egypt marked the arrival of 2021, Friday.

Mass New Year’s Eve celebrations have been banned in Egypt to due to the spread of the coronavirus.

