-
Egypt marks 10 years of revolution without freedom or trials for political prisoners: F24 report
Egypt is marking 10 years of the revolution that pushed out then-president Hosni Mubarak, with the slogan of “Bread, Freedom and social justice”. But freedom in Egypt has been drastically curtailed after the military regained power in 2013 by overthrowing Mohamed Morsi. At least 60,000 political prisoners are now behind bars, NGOs estimate, and many without trials or any kind of legal assistance, as FRANCE 24’s team in Cairo reports.
