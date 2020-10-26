Egypt: Vote counting underway as first round of parliamentary elections concludes

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Sunday saw the second and last day of the first round of the Egyptian parliamentary elections, with the staff of the electoral committee in Agouza, a suburb of Giza Governorate, seen counting the ballots.

Polls closed at 21:00 local time (19:00 GMT). The second stage of the parliamentary elections is scheduled for the 7th and 8th of November.

Following the second stage, runoff elections are expected to happen with final results being announced in December.

Around 63 million people are reportedly eligible to vote in the elections, out of a total population of around 100 million.

