-
Can Wisconsin be the ‘tipping point’ in the 2020 US election? - 19 mins ago
-
Tensions rise ahead of Ivory Coast election - 20 mins ago
-
Boycotts over cartoons threaten French exports to Middle Eastern countries - 27 mins ago
-
Cameroon: Protest in Kumba after gunmen kill several children in school shooting - 48 mins ago
-
Pomp and caution as El Gouna Film Festival opens in Egypt - 49 mins ago
-
Colombia kills top ELN guerrilla commander - 49 mins ago
-
US-brokered ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh fails | DW News - 50 mins ago
-
An American Affair: Trump & the FBI - 55 mins ago
-
Egypt: Vote counting underway as first round of parliamentary elections concludes - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: Hundreds join “Jews for Trump” car parade in NYC - about 1 hour ago
Egypt: Vote counting underway as first round of parliamentary elections concludes
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Sunday saw the second and last day of the first round of the Egyptian parliamentary elections, with the staff of the electoral committee in Agouza, a suburb of Giza Governorate, seen counting the ballots.
Polls closed at 21:00 local time (19:00 GMT). The second stage of the parliamentary elections is scheduled for the 7th and 8th of November.
Following the second stage, runoff elections are expected to happen with final results being announced in December.
Around 63 million people are reportedly eligible to vote in the elections, out of a total population of around 100 million.
Video ID: 20201025-055
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201025-055
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly