El Salvador: Hundreds of baby sea turtles released into ocean as part of conservation project

Environmentalists from the Zoological Foundation of El Salvador (FUNZEL) released hundreds of baby sea turtles into the Pacific Ocean in Playa San Diego on Saturday.

The project aims to give boost to populations of four endangered species and raise awareness among holidaymakers staying at the coast.

“If they manage to reach adulthood and reproduce, they will return to the beach where they were born to lay their eggs. And how do they do it? The theory says that they have a mineral known as magnetite, and that allows them to orient themselves. They travel large amounts of kilometres and some are even intercontinental,” said Mauricio Velasquez, FUNZEL project coordinator.

Tourists also had an opportunity to take part in the event.

“This is part of the values ​​that we are giving to our children, principles of how to preserve the environment and our wildlife, since we must take care of our flora and fauna, at a general level, not just us, everyone,” said Enrique Moya, a holidaymaker.

SOT, Mauricio Velasquez, FUNZEL Project Coordinator (Spanish): “We carry out these events to generate behavioural changes in the people who visit us, to learn more about the sea turtles that visit our coasts, of the four species that visit us.”

SOT, Mauricio Velasquez, FUNZEL project coordinator (Spanish): “The most abundant of the four species that visit us is the Golfina, then we have the Prieta, the Carey and the Baule. All four are under threat and two of them are in a critical period of extinction, which would be the Baule and the Hawksbill, which are about to disappear if we do not take the appropriate measures.”

SOT, Mauricio Velasquez, FUNZEL project coordinator (Spanish): “If they manage to reach adulthood and reproduce, they will return to the beach where they were born to lay their eggs. And how do they do it? The theory says that they have a mineral known as magnetite, and that allows them to orient themselves. They travel large amounts of kilometres and some are even intercontinental.”

SOT, Salvador Vargas, FUNZEL nursery caregiver (Spanish): “The truth is, I have been working in this corral for seven years and I feel great joy because we are helping the ecosystem and nature to protect these little animals.”

SOT, Enrique Moya, Holidaymaker (Spanish): “This is part of the values ​​that we are giving to our children, principles of how to preserve the environment and our wildlife, since we must take care of our flora and fauna, at a general level, not just us, everyone.”

SOT, Nelson Portillo, Holidaymaker (Spanish): “This is for our environment and despite the fact that so many turtles are released, few survive, but that’s the way to go, no other way. That’s life.”

