El Salvador set for pivotal National Assembly election

Salvadorans are heading to the polls on Sunday to elect the country’s 84 members for the National Assembly.

Polls indicate show nearly 70 percent of voters favour president Nayib Bukele’s party.

And as Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo reports, there’s fear the vote could destabilise the democratic order imposed by a 1992 peace accord that ended a civil war.

