-
Elephant deaths rise as humans take more space in India’s Assam
In the Indian state of Assam, elephant deaths are on the rise as the animals compete for space with humans.
Since September, six elephants have been electrocuted by illegal fences put up by villagers.
But now some locals have found a new way to keep crop-raiding elephants off their land.
Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam reports from New Delhi.
