-
Moldova launches presidential runoff - 14 mins ago
-
LIVE: Merkel holds press conference as Germany goes into partial lockdown (ORIGINAL) - 17 mins ago
-
Guatemala: Giant kites flown to honour the dead on All Saints” Day - 22 mins ago
-
Philippines: Strong rain and wind in Quezon as Typhoon Goni batters country - 38 mins ago
-
Chinese manufactruing index hits 10 year high | DW News - 60 mins ago
-
Emmanuel Macron: Free speech is much broader than mere cartoons | Talk to Al Jazeera - about 1 hour ago
-
French economy minister moves to quell retailer rage - about 1 hour ago
-
FBI investigates claims Trump fans swarmed Biden campaign bus - about 1 hour ago
-
Analysis: the tensest US election in recent history - about 1 hour ago
-
‘Year of terror’ for journalists in Iraq - about 1 hour ago
Emmanuel Macron: Free speech is much broader than mere cartoons | Talk to Al Jazeera
On this edition of Talk to Al Jazeera, President Emmanuel Macron insists he understands and respects the feelings expressed by the Muslim world over the cartoons.
But, he says, he will always defend “the freedom to write, to think and to draw”. Even if this does not mean he personally supports everything said, thought or drawn.
Macron says it is his duty to protect these human rights that have been won in France, as well as the sovereignty of the French people.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/