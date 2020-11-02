Emmanuel Macron: Free speech is much broader than mere cartoons | Talk to Al Jazeera

On this edition of Talk to Al Jazeera, President Emmanuel Macron insists he understands and respects the feelings expressed by the Muslim world over the cartoons.

But, he says, he will always defend “the freedom to write, to think and to draw”. Even if this does not mean he personally supports everything said, thought or drawn.

Macron says it is his duty to protect these human rights that have been won in France, as well as the sovereignty of the French people.

