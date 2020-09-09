-
England to limit gatherings to six amid coronavirus resurgence
A surge in coronavirus infections in England has prompted the prime minister to introduce new restrictions.
The number of people allowed to meet socially has dropped from 30 to just 6.
And there are stronger localised measures in the town of Bolton, which has the highest case rate in the country.
Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports from Bolton, UK.
