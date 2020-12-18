Ethiopia faces humanitarian crisis following it’s Tigray conflict | DW News

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has declared victory in the conflict in Tigray, but a humanitarian crisis is growing. International aid agencies are sounding the alarm over the situation in northern Ethiopia. They were allowed to deliver some supplies at the start of the week, but say they need full humanitarian access to the region if they are to save lives. The fear is that millions of people in Tigray do not have enough to eat or drink and that the area is on the brink of a humanitarian disaster following the recent conflict there. Tens of thousands have fled the hostilities in Tigray. Many of them are now in Sudan and are also in dire need. We also talk with Ethiopian-American author and writer Maaza Mengiste to give us her perspective on the current situation in Ehtiopia. Her new novel ‘The Shadow King’ was shortlisted for the Booker Prize. The book is about Italy’s invasion of Ethiopia in 1935.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dwnews

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Ethiopia #Tigray # MaazaMengiste