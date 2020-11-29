-
Ethiopia PM says Tigray operation over after army seizes Mekelle
Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says the three-week-long military operation in the northern Tigray region is over after the army said it was in “full control” of the regional capital, Mekelle.
But the leader of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) says they will keep fighting government forces.
Tens of thousands of civilians have crossed into neighbouring Sudan to escape the fighting.
Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from Sudan’s Gadarif State by the Sudan-Ethiopia border.
