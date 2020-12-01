-
Vehicle driver kills 2, injures several in the German city of Trier - 57 mins ago
-
Nagorno-Karabakh: Christian sites ‘not in danger of destruction’, says Azerbaijani minister - 2 hours ago
-
Canada unveils largest economic relief package since WW2 - 2 hours ago
-
Climate change activists take energy giant Shell to court in The Hague over emissions - 3 hours ago
-
Amazon deforestation at highest level in 12 years, new data reveals - 3 hours ago
-
Ethiopia refugees in Sudan face hunger - 3 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan rolls into Lachin district, the last area ceded by Armenia - 4 hours ago
-
El Salvador: Hundreds of baby sea turtles released into ocean as part of conservation project - 4 hours ago
-
Britain and France step up border controls ahead of Brexit - 4 hours ago
-
Indian farmers fear reforms will drive down prices - 4 hours ago
Ethiopia refugees in Sudan face hunger
Tens of thousands of people have fled fighting in Ethiopia for refugee camps in neighbouring Sudan.
But adjusting to the sudden lifestyle change is proving difficult.
Aid agencies say there is enough food to go around, but many say their nutritional needs are not being met.
Al Jazeera’s Mohamed Vall reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Sudan #Ethiopia #Tigray