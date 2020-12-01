Ethiopia refugees in Sudan face hunger

Tens of thousands of people have fled fighting in Ethiopia for refugee camps in neighbouring Sudan.

But adjusting to the sudden lifestyle change is proving difficult.

Aid agencies say there is enough food to go around, but many say their nutritional needs are not being met.

Al Jazeera’s Mohamed Vall reports.

