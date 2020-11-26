Share
Ethiopia-Tigray conflict: Ethiopian PM rejects international ‘interference’ in crisis

4 hours ago

#Ethiopia’s prime minister is rejecting growing international consensus for dialogue and a hatl to deadly #fighting in the #Tigray region as ‘unwelcome’, saying his country will handle the conflict on its own as 72-hour surrender #ultimatum runs out on Wednesday. FRANCE 24’s Armen Georgian explains.

