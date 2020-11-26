Ethiopia-Tigray conflict: Ethiopian PM rejects international ‘interference’ in crisis

#Ethiopia’s prime minister is rejecting growing international consensus for dialogue and a hatl to deadly #fighting in the #Tigray region as ‘unwelcome’, saying his country will handle the conflict on its own as 72-hour surrender #ultimatum runs out on Wednesday. FRANCE 24’s Armen Georgian explains.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en