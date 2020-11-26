Ethiopia-Tigray conflict: Ethiopian PM says troops ordered to move on Tigray capital

#Ethiopia’s prime minister said on Thursday the army has been ordered to move on the embattled #Tigray regional capital after his 72-hour #ultimatum for Tigray leaders to surrender ended, and he warned residents to stay indoors and disarm.

