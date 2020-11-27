Ethiopian PM Ahmed rejects Tigray conflict talks in AU meeting

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed again ruled out dialogue with the leaders of the defiant #Tigray region Friday but said he was willing to speak to representatives “operating legally” there during his meeting with three African Union special envoys trying to end the deadly conflict between federal troops and the region’s forces. FRANCE 24’s Maria Gerth-Niculescu has more.

