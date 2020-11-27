-
Australia: Assange supporters rally for his release near Sydney town hall - 3 hours ago
-
Diego Maradona 1960-2020: Soccer superstar buried in private ceremony - 3 hours ago
-
France police brutality: Macron ‘very shocked’ by video of black man beaten up - 3 hours ago
-
Ethiopian PM Ahmed rejects Tigray conflict talks in AU meeting - 3 hours ago
-
Ethiopian women and children flee fighting in Tigray - 3 hours ago
-
Canada: Homeless locals living in snow-covered tents due to financial repercussions of pandemic - 3 hours ago
-
USA: Macy’s holds Thanksgiving Day parade without spectators on the streets - 3 hours ago
-
India: At least three killed as Cyclone Nirav floods streets in Chennai - 4 hours ago
-
Italian chef pays tribute to Maradona with pizza recreating football legend’s face - 4 hours ago
-
From Naples to Buenos Aires, urban art immortalises football icon Maradona *ARCHIVE* - 4 hours ago
Ethiopian PM Ahmed rejects Tigray conflict talks in AU meeting
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed again ruled out dialogue with the leaders of the defiant #Tigray region Friday but said he was willing to speak to representatives “operating legally” there during his meeting with three African Union special envoys trying to end the deadly conflict between federal troops and the region’s forces. FRANCE 24’s Maria Gerth-Niculescu has more.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en