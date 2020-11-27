Ethiopian women and children flee fighting in Tigray

Thousands of women and children flee Ethiopia to neighbouring Sudan as fighting continues in the northern region of Tigray between government troops and the Tigrayan militia. Also in Turkey, activists urge the government to remain committed to a treaty on combatting violence against women as femicide rates continue to rise. Plus Scotland becomes the first country to end period poverty after its parliament votes to make sanitary products available free of charge in all public buildings.

