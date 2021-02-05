-
What are ‘dark kitchens’ are how are they taking the food delivery business by storm? - 29 mins ago
-
Top Suu Kyi aide arrested as protests grow against Myanmar coup - about 1 hour ago
-
Covid-19: Hotel bookings for quarantine being made ‘at pace’ 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 3 hours ago
-
Who’s a pretty boy then! Smart parrot stuns internet with cool tricks in Singapore - 4 hours ago
-
Switzerland: IOC chief Bach extends first invitations as Beijing 2022 marks one-year countdown - 4 hours ago
-
US House strips ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ Greene of committee assignments - 5 hours ago
-
‘America is back’: Biden signals break from Trump in first diplomatic speech - 5 hours ago
-
Defying the doctors! Paralysed man to walk 180 km for NHS in $136.820 exoskeleton - 5 hours ago
-
EU and UK representatives visit West Bank hamlet destroyed twice by Israeli forces - 6 hours ago
-
France: Macron slams social networks for banning Trump following US Capitol riot - 6 hours ago
EU and UK representatives visit West Bank hamlet destroyed twice by Israeli forces
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Foreign representatives and Palestinian officials visited the site of the Bedouin hamlet Khirbet Humsa (Khirbet Himsa al-Fuqa), in the northern Jordan Valley, on Thursday, after it was destroyed twice by Israeli forces.
Palestinian Authority President Mohammed Shtayyah was seen alongside EU Representative Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff and British Consul General to Jerusalem Philip Hall, as they walked among the leftover debris of the village and talked to locals and the press.
Von Burgsdorff said that the EU is “standing side by side” with Palestinians, and supported their right to self-determination.
“My messages to Israeli authorities are, respect international law, respect your obligations on international humanitarian law, this is occupied territory. Your have to ensure the protection of the people living under your control. This is a clearly established principle,” he added.
British Consul General to the Palestinian territories Philip Hall expressed the UK’s concern about the demolitions, and also stressed that the action is “incompatible with international law.”
On Wednesday, Israeli forces led the second massive demolition operation in Khirbet Humsa in the last three months
The Hamlet falls within inside ‘Area C’ of the West Bank, where Israeli forces have full military and civil control under the Oslo II Accord.
#Israel #Palestine #JordanValley #KhirbetHumsa
Video ID: 20210204-056
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210204-056
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly