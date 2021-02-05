EU and UK representatives visit West Bank hamlet destroyed twice by Israeli forces

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Foreign representatives and Palestinian officials visited the site of the Bedouin hamlet Khirbet Humsa (Khirbet Himsa al-Fuqa), in the northern Jordan Valley, on Thursday, after it was destroyed twice by Israeli forces.

Palestinian Authority President Mohammed Shtayyah was seen alongside EU Representative Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff and British Consul General to Jerusalem Philip Hall, as they walked among the leftover debris of the village and talked to locals and the press.

Von Burgsdorff said that the EU is “standing side by side” with Palestinians, and supported their right to self-determination.

“My messages to Israeli authorities are, respect international law, respect your obligations on international humanitarian law, this is occupied territory. Your have to ensure the protection of the people living under your control. This is a clearly established principle,” he added.

British Consul General to the Palestinian territories Philip Hall expressed the UK’s concern about the demolitions, and also stressed that the action is “incompatible with international law.”

On Wednesday, Israeli forces led the second massive demolition operation in Khirbet Humsa in the last three months

The Hamlet falls within inside ‘Area C’ of the West Bank, where Israeli forces have full military and civil control under the Oslo II Accord.

