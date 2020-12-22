-
Thailand races to contain COVID-19 outbreak - 6 hours ago
-
BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin: “Our vaccine will likely work for mutated coronavirus variants” | DW News - 7 hours ago
-
Armenian demonstrators block roads in capital - 7 hours ago
-
Israel and Morocco to boost trade links as commercial air path opens - 7 hours ago
-
EU calls for lifting UK travel ban but warns against non-essential travel - 7 hours ago
-
How will the coronavirus affect France’s end of year celebrations? - 7 hours ago
-
US Navy sails nuclear submarine through Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with Iran - 7 hours ago
-
Subaru the DOG makes pawsitive impression on reception desk at Japan breeding centre - 7 hours ago
-
How does the world deal with a fast-spreading coronavirus strain? | Inside Story - 8 hours ago
-
How COVID-19 & the environmental crisis are linked | All Hail The Lockdown - 8 hours ago
EU calls for lifting UK travel ban but warns against non-essential travel
The European Union recommended Tuesday that all 27 member countries should discourage all nonessential travel to and from the United Kingdom until further notice.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en