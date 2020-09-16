-
Wildfire smoke causes record pollution in Oregon, wafts as far as Washington, D.C. - 12 hours ago
-
EU chief pledges green recovery from Covid-19 crisis - 12 hours ago
-
South Africa: The Imam Who Fought Apartheid | Al Jazeera World - 12 hours ago
-
Ursula von der Leyen to deliver first State of the Union speech | LIVE - 12 hours ago
-
PMQs: MPs set to grill PM Boris Johnson amid Brexit bill controversy | LIVE - 13 hours ago
-
EU’s ‘greener’ new deal: Can the industry keep up? | DW News - 13 hours ago
-
‘Say her name’: Louisville to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor’s family - 13 hours ago
-
“Europe’s moment”: EU’s von der Leyen calls for unity to confront crises - 13 hours ago
-
Lebanon crisis: No formation of new govt as Macron deadline expires - 13 hours ago
-
EU migrant crisis: Germany to take in 1,500 refugees from Greek islands - 13 hours ago
EU chief pledges green recovery from Covid-19 crisis
The European Union’s chief executive laid out ambitious goals on Wednesday to ensure that the bloc is more resilient and united to confront futures crises after the coronavirus pandemic, which has plunged Europe into its deepest recession in history. France 24 Dave Keating tells us more.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en