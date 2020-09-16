EU chief pledges green recovery from Covid-19 crisis

The European Union’s chief executive laid out ambitious goals on Wednesday to ensure that the bloc is more resilient and united to confront futures crises after the coronavirus pandemic, which has plunged Europe into its deepest recession in history. France 24 Dave Keating tells us more.

