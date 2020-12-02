EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen delivers speech on her vision for Europe as tech industry and government officials gather for the annual Web Summit in Lisbon.

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:

Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us

#EuronewsLive

#GoodMorningEurope