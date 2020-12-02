-
France announces random checks to prevent skiers from crossing borders, spreading Covid-19 - 8 hours ago
Fears Swedish-Iranian scientist faces imminent execution - 8 hours ago
‘2020 is a bad year for Tigray people’: Ethiopian refugee in Sudan - 8 hours ago
Mental health experts warn of lockdown impact in France - 8 hours ago
Belgium: RT Deutsch Austria coverage discussed at Europarl committee on foreign interference - 8 hours ago
Germany: Hundreds attend vigil for victims after driver kills 5 in Trier - 8 hours ago
Europe draws anger over refusal to rush vaccine rollout - 8 hours ago
LIVE: City of Trier holds vigil following car ramming that killed 5, injured several - 8 hours ago
EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen delivers speech on her vision for Europe - 8 hours ago
LIVE: BioNTech holds press conference on COVID-19 vaccine development programme - 8 hours ago
EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen delivers speech on her vision for Europe as tech industry and government officials gather for the annual Web Summit in Lisbon.
