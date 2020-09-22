Between 2012 and 2018 the number of drug overdose deaths among the 50-plus age group increased by 75%.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/09/22/eu-drug-report-2020-party-pills-out-of-fashion-online-dealing-and-over-50s-overdose-spike

