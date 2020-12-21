-
EU fishers still hopeful of compromise on UK fishing rights
Denmark hopes the EU can reach a last-minute compromise on fishing in UK waters, as the prospect of a no-deal Brexit scenario looms large. Kenn Skau Fischer, CEO of the Danish Fishers Organisation, says nearly one-third of the country’s catch by value currently comes from UK waters.
