EU kicks off mass COVID vaccination campaign
Preparations for vaccination campaigns have begun across several EU countries, as the continent takes the first, crucial step towards the ending the pandemic.
Europe has seen 16 million coronavirus cases and suffered more than 400,000 deaths.
The relentless spread of the COVID-19 virus, and the news that more-infectious variants are evolving, has lent even more urgency to the vaccination programme. The variant first identified in the UK has now been discovered in Spain and Sweden.
Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports from London.
