EU leader summit: Commission president withdraws to isolate
The pandemic has disrupted an EU summit in Brussels.
European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen abruptly left the talks on Brexit – after discovering she had been in contact with a COVID-19 infected person.
The meeting itself was centred around trade, including tricky negotiations on fishing rights.
Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports.
