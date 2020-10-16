EU leader summit: Commission president withdraws to isolate

The pandemic has disrupted an EU summit in Brussels.

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen abruptly left the talks on Brexit – after discovering she had been in contact with a COVID-19 infected person.

The meeting itself was centred around trade, including tricky negotiations on fishing rights.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports.

