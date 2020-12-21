-
Bulgaria awaits COVID-19 vaccine delivery as new cases rise - 35 mins ago
-
Polish ex-pats scramble to return home before UK travel ban - about 1 hour ago
-
EU fishers still hopeful of compromise on UK fishing rights - 2 hours ago
-
UK in crisis amid EU travel ban and mutated coronavirus rampaging unchecked - 2 hours ago
-
Five ways to become a citizen scientist and help save the planet - 3 hours ago
-
Germany: Perpetrator of anti-semitic attack in Halle gets life in prison - 3 hours ago
-
LIVE: German government holds weekly press briefing in Berlin in light of new strain of COVID-19 - 3 hours ago
-
Hopeful Spanish eye jackpot from world’s ‘largest’ lottery - 4 hours ago
-
EU nations ban UK travel due to new COVID variant - 4 hours ago
-
New hacking scams – Here’s how to avoid them - 4 hours ago
EU nations ban UK travel due to new COVID variant
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Thousands flocked to London’s Heathrow Airport on Sunday, following UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement of tighter COVID-19 restrictions in the capital and surrounding areas.
All passenger flights into the Netherlands from the United Kingdom have been banned by the Dutch government on Sunday following the detection of a new strain of COVID-19 by UK health authorities. The flights are banned, along with the Eurostar, for at least 24 hours.
The move to ban the flights was also followed by the Italian, Belgian and Austrian authorities less than a week before Christmas day.
The new detected strain of COVID-19 may be up to “70 percent more transmissible” than the previous one, according to the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The UK has so far registered 2,046,161 cases of coronavirus with 67,503 deaths related to the disease, according to data complied by Johns Hopkins University.
#UK #travelban #COVID
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly