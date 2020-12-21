EU nations ban UK travel due to new COVID variant

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands flocked to London’s Heathrow Airport on Sunday, following UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement of tighter COVID-19 restrictions in the capital and surrounding areas.

All passenger flights into the Netherlands from the United Kingdom have been banned by the Dutch government on Sunday following the detection of a new strain of COVID-19 by UK health authorities. The flights are banned, along with the Eurostar, for at least 24 hours.

The move to ban the flights was also followed by the Italian, Belgian and Austrian authorities less than a week before Christmas day.

The new detected strain of COVID-19 may be up to “70 percent more transmissible” than the previous one, according to the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The UK has so far registered 2,046,161 cases of coronavirus with 67,503 deaths related to the disease, according to data complied by Johns Hopkins University.

